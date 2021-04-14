Digital certified true copies unveiled

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), in its pursuit of end-to-end digitisation of regulatory processes, has achieved another milestone with the launch of an online facility for the issuance of digitally certified true copies of statutory returns and mortgage register, a statement said on Tuesday.

The new initiative is in line with the government’s vision of “Digital Pakistan”, to create an enabling business-friendly environment and improve user experience through the use of technology.

The issuance of digitally certified copies will replace the decades-old practice of manually obtaining certified true copies of the company’s statutory returns on physical paper.

The application for digital certified copies and mortgage register can simply be made online through SECP’s eService portal, it said.

After submission of online application and verification of payment, the applicant would instantly receive certified copies of the desired company on registered email address.

The copies can be verified through scanning QR Code or by clicking the link available on each document, it added.