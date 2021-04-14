Gold prices fall Rs1,500/tola

KARACHI: Bullion rates in the local market dropped Rs1,500/tola to Rs102,000/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, on Tuesday.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams gold dropped Rs1,287 to Rs87,448, it added. In the international market too, bullion rates decreased $11 to $1,730/ounce.

Likewise, silver rates dropped Rs60 to Rs1,300/tola. The price of 10 grams silver also decreased Rs51.44 to Rs1,114.54, it added.