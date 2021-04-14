close
Wed Apr 14, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCC
Our crime correspondent
April 14, 2021

3 arrested

Islamabad

OCC
Our crime correspondent
April 14, 2021

Islamabad: Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police have arrested three criminals and recovered cash, gold ornaments, 31 mobile phones and laptops from their possession, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

Following these directions, SSP (Investigation) Atta ur-Rehman constituted a special police team under the supervision of DSP CIA also including Sub-inspectors Zafar Iqbal, ASIs Fayyaz Ahmed, Safdar Hussain and others for surprise checking in various areas of city. This team nabbed three members of a criminal gang.

They have been identified as Gul Alam, Muddsar Asghar, and Rehmat-Ullah Alias Khan. The police team also recovered cash, gold ornaments, 31 mobile phones and laptops from their possession.

Latest News

More From Islamabad