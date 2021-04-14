3 arrested

Islamabad: Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police have arrested three criminals and recovered cash, gold ornaments, 31 mobile phones and laptops from their possession, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

Following these directions, SSP (Investigation) Atta ur-Rehman constituted a special police team under the supervision of DSP CIA also including Sub-inspectors Zafar Iqbal, ASIs Fayyaz Ahmed, Safdar Hussain and others for surprise checking in various areas of city. This team nabbed three members of a criminal gang.

They have been identified as Gul Alam, Muddsar Asghar, and Rehmat-Ullah Alias Khan. The police team also recovered cash, gold ornaments, 31 mobile phones and laptops from their possession.