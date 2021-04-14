Russia arrests physics professor

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MOSCOW: A Russian court has ordered a physics professor kept in detention for two months on suspicion of treason, a court spokeswoman said on Tuesday. After the professor, Valery Golubkin, was detained on Monday, Moscow’s Lefortovsky district court ordered him held until June 12, court spokeswoman Darya Rozmakhova said.