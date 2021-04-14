close
Wed Apr 14, 2021
Italian priest hangs up cassock for love!

Rome: Churchgoers in a small town in central Italy assembled for mass as usual were hardly expecting a confession from their own parish priest. But that’s what priest Riccardo Ceccobelli, 42, delivered on Sunday inside the San Felice church in Massa Martana, in Perugia, when he revealed that he had fallen in love.

"I cannot not continue to be coherent, transparent and correct with regards to her (the Church), as I have always been so far," Ceccobelli told his parishioners, according to a statement published on Tuesday by the diocese.

