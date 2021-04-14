close
Wed Apr 14, 2021
AFP
April 14, 2021

Russia arrests physics professor

MOSCOW: A Russian court has ordered a physics professor kept in detention for two months on suspicion of treason, a court spokeswoman said on Tuesday. After the professor, Valery Golubkin, was detained on Monday, Moscow’s Lefortovsky district court ordered him held until June 12, court spokeswoman Darya Rozmakhova said.

