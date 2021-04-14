Reuters names first woman as editor-in-chief

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Reuters has announced Alessandra Galloni will take over as its new editor-in-chief from next week, becoming the first woman to head the global news agency in its 170-year history.
Galloni is taking over from Stephen J. Adler, who is retiring, Thomson Reuters said in a statement. Galloni, 47, said she was "thrilled" at the opportunity to "lead a world-class newsroom full of talented, dedicated and inspiring journalists".
A native of Rome who speaks four languages, Galloni began her career at Reuters’ Italian-language service and rejoined the agency in 2013 as editor of the Southern Europe bureau and later became global managing editor.