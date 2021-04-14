Austrian health minister quits over Covid crisis ‘overwork’

VIENNA: Austria’s health minister announced his resignation on Tuesday, saying he was overworked and exhausted managing the coronavirus crisis. "I’ve decided to resign from my job," Rudolf Anschober, who has faced death threats over the government’s anti-virus measures, told reporters.

"I’m overworked and powered out," the 60-year-old said, adding that 15 months on the job had felt like 15 years. He warned the pandemic should not be "underestimated". "We are not out of the woods yet," he said, becoming emotional as he thanked friends and colleagues. "I believe all in all we have done good work. No one is without mistakes."