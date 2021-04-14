Macron’s ex-bodyguard to be tried for assault

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron’s disgraced former bodyguard Alexandre Benalla has been ordered to stand trial for assault, AFP learned on Tuesday, three years after he was caught on camera hitting protesters while working for the presidency.

The Benalla affair, as it is known in France, was the first major scandal of Macron’s presidency, coming just a year after his election on a promise to restore integrity to French public life.

Banella, a former bouncer who had a senior security role in Macron’s team, was caught on video striking a young man and grabbing a young woman by the neck at a May Day protest in 2018.

He had been given leave by the presidency to attend the protest as an observer but, once there, waded into the fray wearing a police helmet and began roughing up leftist demonstrators. The presidency initially held off reporting Benalla to the authorities, leading to allegations of a cover-up.