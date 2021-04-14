Egypt ‘seizes’ megaship over nearly $1 bln Suez claim

Cairo: A megaship which blocked Egypt’s Suez Canal and crippled world trade for nearly a week has been ‘seized’ on court orders until the vessel’s owners pay $900 million, canal authorities said Tuesday.



The MV "Ever Given was seized due to its failure to pay $900 million" compensation, Suez Canal Authority chief Osama Rabie was quoted as saying by Al-Ahram, a state-run newspaper.