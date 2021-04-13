KU Academic Council forms body

KARACHI: The Academic Council of the University of Karachi has constituted a five-member committee to seek legal opinion regarding a provincial government advertisement on two years’ bachelor’s and master’s degree programmes. Prof Dr Jamil Hassan has been appointed convener of the committee, while Dr Zaheer, Dr Nasiruddin Khan, Dr Anila Amber Malik and Dr Naeem Khalid from the college-side are its members. The committee was formed during a meeting chaired by Karachi University VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi.