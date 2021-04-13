close
Tue Apr 13, 2021
Our Correspondent
April 13, 2021

2 more COVID-19 patients die

National

LALAMUSA: Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr Latif Afzal Monday said two more coronavirus patients died during the last 24 hours. Talking to reporters, the CEO said at the moment coronavirus cases in the district are 399. He said during the last 24 hours, two confirmed COVID-19 and 3 suspected patients died. He said since the outbreak of the pandemic in the district, 103,000 people had been tested for the virus and. He said some 99 people died in district from COVID-19 so far. He urged citizens to follow COVID-19 SOPs, use masks and avoid going to public places.

