Fire destroys cloth factory in Korangi

KARACHI: A cloth factory turned into ashes in Korangi Industrial Area after it caught fire on Monday. According to a fire brigade spokesperson, two fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the factory, where the fire erupted in a room and quickly engulfed the entire property. The firefighters were able to control the blaze with the hectic efforts of three hours. Losses of millions of rupees in the incident. Luckily, no loss of life was reported. A heavy contingent of law enforcers also reached the scene and inquired about the incident. Police said the cause of fire was yet to be ascertained.