DC inspects Ramazan Bazaars

GUJRANWALA: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sohail Khawaja Monday visited different Ramazan Bazaars and inspected various stalls of food items, vegetables, fruit, meat, grocery, soft drinks, ghee, oil, sugar, flour, pulses, gram flour and other basic commodities. The Deputy Commissioner also inspected price lists and asked the authorities concerned to ensure implementation of price lists. The DC weighted the flour bag and checked its quality and ordered the arrest of one stall holder for selling expire drinks in Ramzan Bazaar. He asked the officials concerned to ensure provision of quality daily use items in the Ramazan Bazaars.

CRACKDOWN ON PROFITEERS INTENSIFIED: Authorities in city and Wazirabad intensified crackdown on profiteers and raided different markets and imposed fine upon shopkeepers and sealed four shops for over-charging. The administrative officers also imposed fine upon shopkeepers over profiteering. They warned traders to follow the price lists issued by the district administration otherwise strict action would be taken against them.

YOUTH COMMITS SUICIDE: A youth committed suicide over domestic issues in Khokharki, Gujranwala. Reportedly, Abbas was facing financial problems and on the day of the incident he hanged himself from a ceiling fan.