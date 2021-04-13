Malik thanks FATF president for evaluating India’s involvement in financial crimes

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister and PPP senior leader Senator Abdul Rehman Malik has thanked president FATF for his commitment to carry out the evaluation of India's mechanism to deal with financial crimes this year.

“I have been persistently writing to FATF president about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government involvement in money laundering and terror financing and I am thankful to him for honouring his commitment to include India in the FATF list,” he said while talking to The News on Monday.

Rehman Malik welcomed the decision of FATF and said that he will surprise the FATF with irrefutable evidence against India. He said that on the issue of Indian involvement in money laundering and terror financing, he has written four letters, dated 14th of February, 2019, 12th of March, 2019, 20th of October, 2020, and 10th of March, 2021 to President Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Dr Marcus Pleyer, wherein he had pleaded for action against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government for protecting international fugitives, involved in biggest ever credit fraud and money laundering and terror financing.

Malik said that reportedly Indian government has written to Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab to nominate one IGP-rank officer each, and Gujarat has been asked to nominate a DIG-rank officer to prepare the ground work for the proposed evaluation of the Indian anti-money laundering regime and legal measures to check financial crimes.

“The Department of Revenue, under the Ministry of Finance, and the Intelligence Bureau, under the Ministry of Home Affairs, will coordinate the whole process and officers from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will also be part of the Indian team,” he said.

Rehman Malik has dared the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be ready as next he will drag him to ICJ for his brutalities and crime against humanity in Indian Occupied Kashmir.