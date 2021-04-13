Governor lays foundation of 146 schemes of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar laid the foundation stone of 146 schemes of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority in Lahore Division while during the press conference the governor demanded the formation of Punjab Finance Commission so that all districts receive development funds in accordance with their population.

“The PDM parties will do a long march against each other not against the government. I assure Jahangir Khan Tareen that the government agencies will not interfere in the cases against him and justice will be done. The PML-N and the PPP governments have completed their constitutional terms; therefore, fulfilling its term is also a constitutional and democratic right of the PTI government,” he added.

On the other hand, the governor laid the foundation-stone of 16 drinking water schemes for Lahore, 82 for Kasur, 21 for Nankana Sahib and 27 for Sheikhupura during an event at the Governor’s House. More than Rs399 million will be spent on these schemes.

SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, PTI Senator Ijaz Chaudhry and members of Tehreek-e-Insaf Lahore Assembly and Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority Chairman Dr Shakeel Ahmad, chief executive Punjab Water Aab-e-Pak Authority Syed Zahid Aziz were also present among others on the occasion. After the ceremony, during the press conference, the governor said we emerged successful during the general elections and there should be no politics within the party.

To a question about Jahangir Tareen, he said they have always advocated justice and all the cases against Tareen were being investigated, so he cannot say anything about them right now as they are currently under investigation; but I assure Tareen that no institution, including the federal or Punjab government will be biased in his case and justice will be done. Sarwar said the PPP and the ANP have left the PDM and now its component parties were no longer against the government and they will march against each other.

He added that the Punjab or federal governments have no threat from the PDM and the government was taking practical steps for the continuation of democracy, ending corruption and working for supremacy of law in the country. He said Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority will install filtration plants not only in the constituencies of the members of the PTI but also in the constituencies where the candidates of the opposition parties have won. We are also collaborating with non-profit organisations for the installation of water filtration plants across Punjab, he added. Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said clean drinking water is the most important need and after the establishment of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority under the leadership of Governor Ch Sarwar, people of Punjab will get clean drinking water and it will help in prevention of various diseases.