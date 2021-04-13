Covid-19 pandemic in Nowshera: Smart lockdown imposed, 7 more shops sealed

NOWSHERA: The district administration on Monday imposed smart lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19 pandemic after coronavirus cases reported from 15 areas in the district.

The authorities announced smart lockdown in 15 areas of the district, including Mohallah Babu Garhi, Mohallah Umar Khan, Pabbi, Miangan, Taru Jabba, Rasoolgarh, Akramabad in Akora Khattak and others, following emergence of an increased number of Covid-19 cases.

The administration also sealed seven more shops and issued warning to 11 others besides imposing fine on people for not wearing masks and violating standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Meanwhile, three more suspected patients tested positive for the viral infection.Deputy Commissioner Mir Reza Ozgen said that the number of coronavirus-infected patients were increasing with the passage of time as people were ignoring the SOPs against the viral disease. He said that three more patients tested positive for the coronavirus that took the number of patients suffering from the viral infection to 4,084.

The official said that 3,070 Covid-19 patients had recovered after medical treatment in the district so far. He said that active cases of coronavirus were now 935 in which a number of patients were under treatment at the Qazi Medical Complex, while the rest were quarantined at own homes.

The official added that more suspected patients had tested positive due to the non-observance of SOPs and flouting of the government guidelines to stem the virus. He appealed to the people to follow SOPs to stem the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.