Four more die of Covid-19 in Swat

MINGORA: Another four people have died of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours in Swat, bringing the number of the deaths in the district to 173.

Health officials said that a total of 177 patients were under treatment at the Saidu Sharif Teaching Hospital in Swat. Three of the deceased patients belonged to Swat while one hailed from Malakand. The official said that 23 people were discharged from the hospital while 17 new patients were admitted.