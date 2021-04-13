close
Tue Apr 13, 2021
BR
Bureau report
April 13, 2021

Corona claims two cops lives’

National

PESHAWAR: As many as 21 policemen have been affected due to Covid-19 in the third wave while two of them have embraced martyrdom.On Monday, Senior Superintendent of Police Operations Yasir Afridi quarantined himself after he tested positive for the Covid. Before him, former SSP and now DIG CTD Javed Iqbal and District Police Officer of Khyber Waseem Riaz had also tested positive.

