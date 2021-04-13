Corona claims two cops lives’

PESHAWAR: As many as 21 policemen have been affected due to Covid-19 in the third wave while two of them have embraced martyrdom.On Monday, Senior Superintendent of Police Operations Yasir Afridi quarantined himself after he tested positive for the Covid. Before him, former SSP and now DIG CTD Javed Iqbal and District Police Officer of Khyber Waseem Riaz had also tested positive.