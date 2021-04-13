PPP went undemocratic to get Opp leader slot: PMLN

LAHORE: PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah accused the PPP of resorting to an undemocratic way to have their leader of the opposition in the Senate, adding this move had hurt the PDM.

Addressing a press conference, Rana Sanaullah while holding a press conference here on Monday. He said electing the Leader of the Opposition with the help of ruling coalition was wrong and that was why the PPP was given a show cause notice. He said now they were tearing up the notification using lame excuses. He claimed that his party was struggling for civilian supremacy and respect for vote, the PML-N would go with the parties that want to work together.

He hoped that PPP and ANP would continue their struggle against the “selected” government from their own platforms. Rana Sanaullah Khan said that sharing Asif Zardari’s speech in media made the atmosphere bitter. “Such indoor meetings should not be reported in the media,” he maintained.

“Our fight is not with the PPP or the ANP but with the selected,” he announced adding if they wanted that PDM will take back the show cause notice then they should also resign from the slot of leader of the opposition.