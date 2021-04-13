Centre, KP challenge plea against 25th Amend…: SC allows petitioners to file reply over objections

ISLAMABAD: The federal and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) governments have raised objections on a petition, filed in the Supreme Court against the 25th Amendment, through which the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) were merged in the KP.

A three-member SC bench, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Muneeb Akhtar and Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi, heard a constitutional petition, filed by a large number of elders and Maliks of the former tribal areas.

Last year on Sept 23, the bench had admitted for regular hearing the constitutional petition, challenging the 25th Amendment to the Constitution and had issued notices to the Attorney General for Pakistan, the Advocate General of KP and other respondents in the case and had adjourned the hearing for date-in-office (indefinite period). The petitioners contended that the amendment was passed by violating the basic structure of the Constitution and was, therefore, illegal.