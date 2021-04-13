LWMC launches special cleanliness operation

LAHORE: Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) in coordination with Municipal Cooperation Lahore has taken special measures to maintain cleanliness and collect solid waste from 30 Ramazan Bazaars in the City under MCL.

A statement issued by the company here on Monday said 213 sanitary workers along with necessary tools and gadgets have been deployed in two shifts. Special arrangements have also been made for mechanical sweeping and washing of surrounding areas with special focus on timely collection of waste on regular basis. Around 98 waste containers and 124 waste bins have been placed and installed in all Ramazan Bazaars to facilitate shopkeepers and buyers for proper disposal of waste.

Sanitary workers will also be deployed in major markets, Iftar Dasterkhawans, graveyards and mosques. Operations will be monitored using android mobiles, particularly in video wall control room.

Operations department of LWMC will supervise SOPs as per plan regarding Ramazan Bazaar. Waste related complaints received on official helpline 1139 and any other means will be addressed on priority.

Communication Department will deploy teams of social mobilisers along with awareness literature to brief and aware shopkeepers and buyers on proper disposal of waste. Awareness campaigns will be conducted in collaboration with MCL and TMA officials in all Ramazan Bazaars.

LWMC CEO Imran Ali Sultan said the department has made extraordinary arrangements to facilitate citizens whereas he also appealed to the citizens to keep Ramazan Bazaars clean and cooperate with LWMC staff. He said LWMC will provide special cleanliness service during Ramazan.