Three killed in different incidents

SUKKUR: Three people were killed while some others were injured in different incidents in Sukkur region.Reports said a clash between two groups of Buledi clan over possession of land claimed the life of a man, identified as Khadim Hussain Buledi in district Qambar-Shahdadkot. Meanwhile, a speeding truck hit a camel cart in Khairpur Nathan Shah in district Dadu that killed Muhammad Mithal Brohi, while Muhammad Moosa and Jan Muhammad were injured. In another incident of similar nature, two motorcycles collided in Shahdadpur, in which a motorcyclist Manzoor Laghari was killed.