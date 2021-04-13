Accountability Court adjourns Khursheed Shah’s case

SUKKUR: The Accountability Court Sukkur on Monday adjourned the hearing of Rs1.23 billion corruption reference against Syed Khursheed Shah and 18 others till April 20.

Talking to media persons outside the court, Syed Khursheed Shah said the PPP was the pioneer of Pakistan Democratic Movement and PDM had no right to serve a show-cause notice on the PPP. He said Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had taken the decision in haste. He said every political party had its own agenda, saying that the PPP had not asked why Nawaz Sharif left Pakistan and why their ex-governor met with the Chief of Army Staff. Khursheed Shah claimed that from the PPP to PTI government, the debt had increased from Rs6,000 billion to Rs12,000 billion. He said there was no last friend or last enemy in politics, so time would decide who is coming and when. He said Sindh chief minister’s reservations over the census in CCI meeting were justified and his stance not to accept the census results should be appreciated.