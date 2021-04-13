No shortage of equipment despite severe wave of Covid-19: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Monday that there is no shortage of safety equipment, ventilators and other equipment in Pakistan despite the country facing the third severe wave of COVID-19.

In a tweet, the federal minister stated: "Despite the third severe wave of COVID-19 and severe pressure on hospitals, there is no shortage of safety equipment, ventilators and other equipment in Pakistan.”

“We could get this self-sufficiency through the collaborative efforts of the Ministry of Science and Technology, the defense establishment and the private sector,” Fawad Hussain added. “Insha Allah this difficult time will also pass,” the minister assured.