Body of abducted minor recovered

LAHORE: Dead body of a two-year-old minor has been recovered from Ghaziabad. The victim identified as Shayan was abducted two days back. On Monday, his body was recovered from a plot. A police team including DIG Investigations Shariq Jamal reached the spot and collected the forensic evidences. Jamal said that a committee has been formulated under the supervision of SP Investigation Cantonment M Ajmal and CIA Police. He vowed to arrest the suspect at the earliest.