Opposition matters

This refers to the news report ‘Opposition doesn’t matter now, says Imran’ (April 6). We can interpret this statement in two ways. First, the opposition – especially the PDM – was a matter of grave concern to the PTI. Had the PDM exercised its options properly, the PTI would have faced a lot of difficulties. Second, now that the opposition doesn’t ‘matter’, what is the PM doing about things that do matter – his performance?

The next two years are crucial. The split in the PDM may provide some temporary relief to the PTI. In the 2023 elections, the real game will be between the PTI and the PML-N.

Abbas R Siddiqi

Lahore