Affordable shopping

The Utility Stores Corporation of Pakistan (USCP) is a state-owned enterprise that operates chain stores throughout the country. These stores provide basic commodities to people at prices which are lower than the market. They are able to do so because the government provides subsidies on these items. The federal government has already announced the Rs7.8 billion Ramazan relief package. The ECC has also approved the proposal to provide 70,000 metric tonnes of wheat flour at the reduced rates of between Rs30 and Rs50 per kg; 50,000 metric tonnes of sugar at Rs40 per kg; and 30,000 metric tonnes of ghee at Rs43. It is hoped that a large number of people will be able to get the basic food items at subsidised rates.

Saqib Ahmed

Karachi