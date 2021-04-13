High Commission’s timings for Ramadan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: The High Commission for Pakistan has announced timings for the holy month of Ramadan.According to a press release issued here on Monday, the High Commission for Pakistan, London and its Sub-Missions at Birmingham, Bradford, Glasgow and Manchester will observe the following office timings during the holy month of Ramadan: 10:00 am to 03:30 pm (Public Dealing Timings); 10:00 am to 04:30 pm (Regular Office Timings).