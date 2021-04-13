close
Tue Apr 13, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
N
Newsdesk
April 13, 2021

High Commission’s timings for Ramadan

Top Story

N
Newsdesk
April 13, 2021

LONDON: The High Commission for Pakistan has announced timings for the holy month of Ramadan.According to a press release issued here on Monday, the High Commission for Pakistan, London and its Sub-Missions at Birmingham, Bradford, Glasgow and Manchester will observe the following office timings during the holy month of Ramadan: 10:00 am to 03:30 pm (Public Dealing Timings); 10:00 am to 04:30 pm (Regular Office Timings).

Latest News

More From Top Story