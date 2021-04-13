close
Tue Apr 13, 2021
Massive fire in historic Saint Petersburg factory

AFP
April 13, 2021

Saint Petersburg: A huge fire was burning in a historic factory in Russia´s second city Saint Petersburg on Monday, sending clouds of black smoke over the city. The emergencies ministry said the fire had broken out over several floors of the red-brick Nevskaya Manufaktura building on the Oktyabrskaya Embankment of the Neva River.

