Man sets ablaze motorcycle after brother’s arrest in drugs case

A brother of a suspected drug peddler set his own motorcycle on fire following the arrest of his brother in Orangi Town on Monday. Police said that Rahimullah set his motorcycle on fire in Bukhari Colony after policemen arrested his brother Naimatullah over charges of drug peddling.

Police said that after setting the motorcycle on fire, Rahimullah warned that he would also set his family on fire if the police did not release his brother. The police took action and impounded the motorcycle after the video of the incident went viral on social media.

According to SHO Muhammad Kamran, a video of the alleged drug peddler went viral on social media on March 19 in which he could be seen selling narcotics.

At this, police conducted a raid, arrested the suspect and found one kilogramme of Hashish on him. The officer claimed that the suspect had a criminal background and around half a dozen cases had been registered against him at the Orangi town police station since 2014.

Police said that the brother of the drug peddler was trying to change the nature of the incident by resorting to such activities. Rahimullah was also alleged to be involved in criminal activities, and police said they had registered a case against him.