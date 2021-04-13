Two PCB employees succumb to corona

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Two employees of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have passed away after contracting the novel coronavirus. According to details, Hafiz Mohammad Bilal was associated with the PCB domestic cricket department. Falak Sher belonged to the PCB Security Department. Both employees were working from home under the board policy. Under the PCB policy, 30% of the staff is working in the office.