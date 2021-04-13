close
Tue Apr 13, 2021
Our Correspondent
April 13, 2021

Two PCB employees succumb to corona

Our Correspondent
April 13, 2021

LAHORE: Two employees of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have passed away after contracting the novel coronavirus. According to details, Hafiz Mohammad Bilal was associated with the PCB domestic cricket department. Falak Sher belonged to the PCB Security Department. Both employees were working from home under the board policy. Under the PCB policy, 30% of the staff is working in the office.

