Zahid scared of travelling alone

LAHORE: Leg spinner Zahid Mahmood, who had a nervous breakdown during camp training the other day, is scared of travelling in an airplane alone.

According to sources, Zahid on learning that he would be alone in the plane had a nervous breakdown during the training camp. The PCB wanted to send Zahid, who had originally been picked for Zimbabwe Tests, early as a replacement for Shadab Khan. But he informed the board officials that he had never traveled abroad and could not go to Zimbabwe alone. At the request of the spinner, the board has now decided to send him to Zimbabwe along with the Test squad. Zahid Mahmood will leave for Harare on April 21 with the Test squad.