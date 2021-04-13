close
Tue Apr 13, 2021
Our Correspondent
April 13, 2021

Inam's participation in Asian Wrestling Championship in doubt

Sports

Our Correspondent
April 13, 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan’s premier wrestler Mohammad Inam’s participation in the Asian Wrestling Championship is in doubt.

The continental event will begin in Almaty on Tuesday (today). The top wrestler, who won bronze on Sunday in the Asian qualifying round for Olympics in Almaty, has been nursing a knee injury which he developed during his quarter-final against Uzbekistan’s grappler. The injury got aggravated during his repechage bronze medal fight against a Kyrgyzstan player.

“My position will become clear in a day or two — whether I will feature or not,” Inam, a two-time world beach wrestling champion, told ‘The News’ from Almaty. “As final entries will be made by Wednesday (tomorrow) it will be seen how I feel by then. Effort is being made to treat it through icing. Let’s see how it goes,” he added. Haroon Abid and Mohammad Bilal are the other wrestlers who will play in the Asian Championship which is not part of the Olympic qualifiers.

