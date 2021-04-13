Lasso wins Ecuador presidency

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Quito: Former banker Guillermo Lasso won Ecuador’s presidential election Sunday, pledging "opportunities and prosperity" despite a pandemic-battered and debt-laden economy and a political system riven by gridlock.
Conservative Lasso declared himself president-elect after his socialist opponent Andres Arauz conceded. With 93 percent of votes counted, the 65-year-old held a lead of almost five percentage points over economist Arauz.