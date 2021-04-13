close
Tue Apr 13, 2021
AFP
April 13, 2021

Two Ukrainian soldiers killed

World

Kiev: Two Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in clashes with pro-Russia separatists in Ukraine’s war-torn east, its military said Monday, as Kiev again accused Moscow of massing tens of thousands of soldiers on its border.

Clashes have regularly broken out in the east in recent weeks, undermining a ceasefire brokered last year that had raised hopes of ending a conflict that erupted in 2014 after Russia annexed Crimea.

