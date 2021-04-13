Spain arrests human smugglers

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MADRID: Spanish police said on Monday they had arrested 20 alleged human smugglers operating through the Ceuta exclave bordering Morocco. They are thought to be responsible for a February shipwreck in which four migrants drowned and are accused of trafficking migrants in rickety boats, each carrying between seven and 10 people, between North Africa and Spain.