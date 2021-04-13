Broker in Vatican property deal faces fresh accusations

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ROME: Italian police on Monday said they had issued an arrest warrant for tax fraud for a financier already accused by the Vatican of embezzlement in an opaque London property deal. Gianluigi Torzi was arrested in June 2020 by Vatican authorities, who accused him of extortion, embezzlement, aggravated fraud and money laundering while acting as their intermediary for the purchase of a luxury apartment building.