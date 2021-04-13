Greece calls for foreign forces to quit Libya

Benghazi, Libya: Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias called on Monday for the pullout of foreign forces from Libya, during a visit to the eastern city of Benghazi.

European Union members have been quick to boost ties with Libya since a new government took office last month seeking to end decades of chaos in the country. Oil-rich Libya has been torn by conflict since the toppling of dictator Moamer Kadhafi in a 2011 Nato-backed revolt, with rival forces backed by foreign players vying for power.