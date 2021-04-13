close
Tue Apr 13, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
April 13, 2021

Regeneron drug effective against Covid

World

AFP
April 13, 2021

ZURICH: US biotech firm Regeneron and its Swiss partner Roche unveiled promising clinical trial results on Monday indicating that an antibody treatment used to treat Covid-19 patients also helps prevent infections. The results of the Phase 3 trial showed that the combination of the antibodies casirivimab and imdevimab dramatically reduced the risk of symptomatic infection among people living with Covid-19 patients, Roche said in a statement.

Latest News

More From World