Pakistan at No 17 in FIH’s fresh ranking

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan hockey still hangs on to its worst ever ranking (No 17) on the FIH fresh ranking list released Monday with Belgium on the top of table.

The various FIH-sanctioned matches that have taken place in 2021 has resulted in some interesting positional changes, despite the ongoing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on hockey’s international calendar. In the men’s FIH World Rankings, reigning World and European champions Belgium (2602.31 points) sit at the summit ahead of 2019 FIH Hockey Pro League winners Australia (2nd place — 2489.53). However, Germany’s recent fine form in the FIH Hockey Pro League — where they have recorded double away wins against the Netherlands and Argentina in recent weeks — has seen them climb from sixth to third in the standings.

The rankings calculations model that FIH introduced on January 1, 2020 moved away from the previous tournament-based rankings system to a dynamic, match-based method where opposing teams exchange points in official, FIH sanctioned games. The number of points exchanged depends on the result of the match, the relative ranking of the teams and the importance of the match.

In the latest ranking list, Malaysia occupies No 11 in men’s ranking. France (12), Ireland (13), South Africa (14), Japan (15), Korea (16) and Pakistan are (17).