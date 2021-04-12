close
Mon Apr 12, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
April 12, 2021

Sh Rashid asks FIA to double immigration centres at JIAP

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 12, 2021

KARACHI: Interior Minister Shaikh Rasheed Ahmed Sunday passed orders for doubling the number of immigration counters at the Jinnah International Airport (JIAP) to facilitate the nationals travelling abroad. He inspected the immigration counters at the airport and directed the FIA additional director general to double their number in one month for speedy completion of the immigration process. The minister said expatriate Pakistanis were the best asset to the country, as they had been contributing hugely towards shoring up the economy. He said expatriate Pakistanis should be given best facilities and protocol on arrival at the international airports of the country.

