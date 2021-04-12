Corona kills 116

ISLAMABAD: Saturday turned out to be the deadliest day in the country with regard to deaths from COVID-19, with the daily toll jumping up to 114.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) recorded 73,875 active cases with 5,050 more people testing positive and 4,139 recovering during the 24 hours.

Of 114 deaths, 104 took place at the hospital and 10 at their respective quarantines or homes, according to the Centre. Most of the deaths occurred in the Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 81 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 57 percent, Gujranwala 88 percent and Lahore 79 percent. The maximum Oxygen beds (alternative oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Swat 63 percent, Gujranwala 85 percent, Peshawar 72 percent and Gujrat 71 percent.

Around 518 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no affected person was on the ventilator in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Around 46,066 tests were conducted across the country on Saturday, including 8,685 in Sindh, 19,016 in Punjab, 8,414 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 7,223 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 829 in Balochistan, 739 in GB, and 1,160 in AJK.

Around 631,700 people have recovered so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 721,018 cases have been detected [including the perished,recovered and under treatment patients] including AJK 14,461, Balochistan 20,241, GB 5,127, ICT 65,700, KP 98,301, Punjab 248,438 and Sindh 268,750.

Around 15,443 deaths have been recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion.

Around 4,529 have perished in Sindh, 6,972 in Punjab, 2,618 in KP, 215 in Balochistan, 103 in GB and 399 in AJK.

A total of 10,734,960 tests have been conducted so far, while 630 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities.