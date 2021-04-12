close
Mon Apr 12, 2021
April 12, 2021

BISP to pay 6-month installment of Rs12,000

April 12, 2021

SUKKUR: The regional director, Benazir Income Support Programme, Shaheed Benazirabad, Muhammad Haroon Balkani said six-month installment

of Rs12,000 would be provided to help poor women, receiving financial assistance from Monday (Today) in Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar and Naushahro Feroze districts.

