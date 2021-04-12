BISP to pay 6-month installment of Rs12,000

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: The regional director, Benazir Income Support Programme, Shaheed Benazirabad, Muhammad Haroon Balkani said six-month installment
of Rs12,000 would be provided to help poor women, receiving financial assistance from Monday (Today) in Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar and Naushahro Feroze districts.