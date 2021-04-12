PFUJ condemns murder of journalist in Karak

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) has strongly condemned the murder of journalist Wasim Alam Khattak in Karak, Khyber Pakhtunkwa.

In a statement issued on Sunday, PFUJ's President Shahzada Zulfiqar and Secretary General Nasir Zaidi said it was very unfortunate that the government had been unable to provide protection to the journalists’ community. “It is not the first time that a journalist has lost his life while performing his professional duties, besides a number of media persons have been targeted in the last few years,” they said and added, “despite our repeated appeal to the government to provide protection to the journalists community, the same has not been provided to media persons".

The PFUJ leaders demanded of the government to immediately arrest the culprits and provide protection to the journalists who are performing their duties in sensitive areas.

Both the leaders expressed their sympathy with the family of the slain journalist, and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.