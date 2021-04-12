Man, three sons shot dead in Shangla

BISHAM: Unidentified assailants on Sunday shot dead a man and his three sons in Puran tehsil of Shangla district, officials said.

Usman Ali, the house station officer of Aloch Police Station, told reporters that the gunmen forced their entry into the house of Gul Zareen in Bagiar area and opened indiscriminate fire. He said Gul Zareen, his sons Zaid Rahman, AttauR Rahman and Faizur Rahman sustained bullet injuries and died on the spot.

The bodies were handed over to the relatives after postmortem at the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, he said, adding, the relatives of slain had not nominated anyone in the first information report.

“The police have launched a search operation in the area and arrested a number of suspected persons,” he added.

Police sources said the attackers also tortured the women family members of the slain Gul Zareen before fleeing the area.