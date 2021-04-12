close
Mon Apr 12, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
April 12, 2021

Man, three sons shot dead in Shangla

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 12, 2021

BISHAM: Unidentified assailants on Sunday shot dead a man and his three sons in Puran tehsil of Shangla district, officials said.

Usman Ali, the house station officer of Aloch Police Station, told reporters that the gunmen forced their entry into the house of Gul Zareen in Bagiar area and opened indiscriminate fire. He said Gul Zareen, his sons Zaid Rahman, AttauR Rahman and Faizur Rahman sustained bullet injuries and died on the spot.

The bodies were handed over to the relatives after postmortem at the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, he said, adding, the relatives of slain had not nominated anyone in the first information report.

“The police have launched a search operation in the area and arrested a number of suspected persons,” he added.

Police sources said the attackers also tortured the women family members of the slain Gul Zareen before fleeing the area.

Latest News

More From Pakistan