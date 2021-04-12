MoU signed to promote quality medical research

MARDAN: The Bacha Khan Medical College (BKMC) on Friday inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Khyber Medical University (KMU) to encourage and promote quality research to develop new medicines and procedures to help cure ailments.

KMU Vice-chancellor Dr Zia ul Haq and BKMC Dean Prof Dr Muhammad Fazil signed the MoU in a ceremony.

The vice-chancellor and the dean inaugurated KMU’s sub-office of Research, Innovation and Commercializtion (ORIC) at the BKMC.

The dean hoped that the BKMC would now serve as the regional hub for the Nowshera Medical College in Nowshera, Gajju Khan Medical College in Swabi and Saidu Sharif Medical College Swat for carrying out research and hosting training activities while the KMU would provide access to the faculty members of the BKMC to the varsity digital library and to software.

Under the MoU, the KMU and BKMC can start clinical trials and other joint research projects in Mardan Medical Complex and other hospitals in the district and Malakand division.

Prof Dr Muhammad Fazil said the KMU had agreed to start masters programme in Health Research degree programme in the BKMC.

He said with singing of the understanding, the BKMC faculty would have free access to national and international research articles.

He said that the KMU also agreed to start a Masters in Health Research degree programme in BKMC.