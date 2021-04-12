Al Kaabi Masjid to be inaugurated at F-9 Park today

ISLAMABAD: The state-of-art Khalid Al Kaabi Masjid built by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will be inaugurated at the Fatimah Jinnah F-9 Park today (Monday).

The mosque will be inaugurated by the UAE ambassador in Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al Zaabi and federal minister Pir Noorul Haq Qadri.

The fully air-conditioned mosque will be a beautiful addition of mosques in Islamabad where Shah Faisal Mosque and grand Islamic university were built by Saudi Arabia in early 80s.

According to the UAE mission, the inaugural ceremony will be held today at 12:30pm followed by distribution of food packages among the needy by Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian & Charity Establishment.

The UAE has been contributing generously towards humanitarian assistance in various parts of Pakistan for years and providing assistance in promoting Muslim cause in Pakistan as an expression of solidarity with the brotherly people of this country.