8 killed in AJK road accidents

MUZAFFARABAD: As many as eight persons, including two minors, were killed in two different incidents in Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.
In the first incident, a Kotli bound private car with six members of a family and their driver on board fell hundreds of feet down the road near Ahlaan, leaving six of them dead on the spot.
A 6-year old girl survived and was admitted in DHQ Hospital Kotli.
In the second incident, two persons identified as Ghulam Haider and Muhammad Farooq slipped from a snowbound mountainous track in the upper belt of Neelum Valley and died after falling into a ditch. Their bodies had been recovered.