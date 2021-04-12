Zakat ‘Nisab’ set at Rs80,933

ISLAMABAD: The government has set the — Nisab for Zakat — at Rs80,933/- for the year 1441-42 AH, a statement from the Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) read.

A notification issued by the Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division, quoting Administrator General Zakat for lunar year 1441-42 AH, said the Nisab had been fixed at Rs80,933/- (Rupees Eighty Thousand Nine Hundred Thirty-Three only) for the year 1441-42 AH.